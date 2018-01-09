Abbey Clancy shares cute picture of newborn son Johnny during his first outing Abbey welcomed baby Johnny into the world last week

It's coming up to a week since she gave birth to her third child, and it seems Abbey Clancy is relishing every moment with her newborn baby! The model, 31, took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of her son's first day out in his pram. The snap sees the proud mother pose alongside little Johnny, who was fast asleep in his carrier. Abbey also uploaded a photo of her husband Peter Crouch rocking their son as she revealed that he was "watching TV with Daddy".

Abbey Clancy has shared a sweet photo of her little boy

The post comes shortly after Abbey introduced her tiny tot to her brother, also called Johnny. In the caption of the social media post, she wrote: "Johnny and Johnny" and added several love-heart emojis. Abbey and Peter, who also share daughters, Sophia Ruby, six, and Liberty Rose, two, welcomed their baby into the world on 3 January. The former Strictly star confirmed the happy news on her Instagram account, sharing an adorable black-and-white picture of her new bundle of joy. "Baby Johnny Crouch born 3/1/18 7lb2 5.15pm. So in love with our baby boy happy healthy and beautiful xx," she wrote.

News of Abbey's third pregnancy was revealed back in June. In a recent interview with HELLO! Online, she opened up about her impending arrival, and revealed she had been struggling with morning sickness. "I've actually been feeling a bit sick with this one," the Britain's Next Top Model host confided. "I actually found out that I was pregnant during the last two episodes of filming – so it didn't affect my work, in fact everyone was helpful."