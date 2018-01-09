Danielle Lloyd defends decision to choose next baby's gender Danielle gave birth to her fourth son in September

Danielle Lloyd has opened up about her controversial decision to choose her next baby's gender. The former Miss England model, who is the proud mum to four boys, admitted she is desperate to have a daughter. She told Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 5: "It's always been my dream to have a little girl. It's about having that mix and bringing up a little girl. I know she might not be ‘girlie' – she probably won't be with four brothers – but it's just about having a little mini-me almost." She added: "I could continue to have babies and hope I'd have a girl but I want to be realistic. I've got four boys at the moment and they are a handful."

Danielle revealed that she plans to go to Cyprus, because the process to have a 'designer baby' is illegal in the UK. Unsurprisingly, the reality TV star has been met with a mixed reaction. Danielle, 34, said she has been so open with her decision because "a lot of people are doing it but they keep it quiet, and that is what is so frustrating for me".

Danielle has three sons with ex-husband Jamie O'Hara

Her plans come after Danielle welcomed her fourth child, Ronnie, just 16 weeks ago. She has been taking tablets made out of her placenta, which she believes has helped stop her getting post-natal depression – something she has struggled with in the past with her three older sons. "My placenta tablets really did give me a boost. Before I've had PND and I never got it (this time) and I believe it's definitely down to the tablets," she said.

She welcomed her fourth child in September

Danielle was previously married to footballer Jamie O'Hara, with whom she shares three sons: Archie, Harry and George. She welcomed her youngest child with fiancé Michael O'Neill in September.

The Emma Barnett Show airs on BBC Radio 5 live, 10am to 1pm, Monday to Thursday.