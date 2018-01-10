Candice Swanepoel shows off growing baby bump in bikini holiday snaps Her friend and fellow Angel Doutzen Kroes shared photos on Instagram

Candice Swanepoel is bumping along nicely! The 29-year-old model is currently on holiday in Brazil with her fellow Victoria's Secret Angel, Doutzen Kroes, and it's been the perfect time to show off her gorgeous baby bump. The pregnant star has been pictured wearing an array of bikinis and beachwear in photos posted on Doutzen's Instagram page. One snap shows Doutzen's three-year-old daughter looking up in amazement at Candice's bump.

She wrote: "Myllena is amazed by the fact that there is a baby growing in Candice's belly. So am I, it's always special and empowering to see a pregnant woman but to see the way she carries amazes me every time I see her! Bless you and the baby sweet @angelcandices." A second post shows Candice looking radiant and relaxed, again baring her bump in a white crop top and a pair of khaki culottes. Myllena was pictured tentatively touching Candice's bump.

Candice is pregnant with her second baby

The pregnant blonde is expecting her second baby with Brazilian model fiancé, Hermann Nicoli. Candice announced her exciting news in December, debuting her baby bump in a forest green dress. "Christmas came early…" she wrote, adding "#2" to her caption. It comes one year after Candice welcomed their son Anacã in October 2016.

Last year, the South African beauty opened up about her new role as a mother. "It's all so new to me and I think, especially in the beginning, that everything is such a joy; you're excited about every moment," she told Vogue. "Becoming a mother makes the world feel so much better. Nothing can get me down. I just look at him and see him seeing the world for the first time, and it's just such a pleasure to see it through his eyes."

She's been holidaying with Doutzen Kroes and her family

She added: "I'm loving being a mum and this new stage in my life. It's always been about me, and my career, and it's so nice to have this shift and put all my love and energy into something else."

