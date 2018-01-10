Peter Crouch is the 'best dad' as he bonds with baby son Johnny Abbey Clancy shared a sweet photo of her footballer husband and their latest addition to the family

Peter Crouch is one proud dad, having welcomed his first son on 3 January. The Stoke City footballer was branded the 'best dad' by his wife Abbey Clancy in a new photo shared on her Instagram stories, which showed the dad-of-three bonding with baby Johnny. In the picture, Peter is beaming as he cradles the newborn at home. Sitting on a cream sofa, Peter looks stylish in a black roll neck jumper and grey stone-wash jeans, while Johnny is wrapped up warm in a blue and white blanket. A sneak peak of the family's lavish Surrey mansion is also visible in shot, including modern wall art and a large white table holding several bouquets of flowers.

Peter Crouch welcomed his first son Johnny at the beginning of the month

It seems that baby Johnny's name was inspired by Abbey's brother John. The doting uncle was pictured holding his new nephew in a recent photo taken by his famous sister. Fans picked up on the name inspiration after the picture, titled: "Johnny and Johnny @johnclancy611", was uploaded online. One wrote: "So cute he shares his name with his uncle," while another said: "Look at little Johnny looking up at him, so cute!"

The footballer was branded 'best dad' by wife Abbey Clancy

Abbey and Peter welcomed little Johnny into the world on 3 January. Abbey confirmed the happy news on her Instagram account, sharing an adorable black-and-white of her tiny newborn son. "Baby Johnny Crouch born 3/1/18 7lb2 5.15pm. So in love with our baby boy happy healthy and beautiful xx," she wrote.

News of Abbey's third pregnancy was revealed back in June. In a recent interview with HELLO! Online, she opened up about her impending arrival, and revealed she had been struggling with morning sickness. "I've actually been feeling a bit sick with this one," the Britain's Next Top Model host confided. "I actually found out that I was pregnant during the last two episodes of filming – so it didn't affect my work, in fact everyone was helpful."