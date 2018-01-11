Ore Oduba and wife Portia welcome first baby – find out the name and gender! Ore and Portia Oduba welcomed their baby on Tuesday

Ore Oduba and his wife Portia have welcomed a bouncing baby boy! The Strictly Come Dancing 2016 champion shared a photo of himself holding his newborn baby son on Instagram, and captioned the beautiful snap: "Cannot find the words to describe this feeling... Just thank you God for our little blessing. His mum is simply my hero. 09.01.18 the best day in our tiny family's life. Roman, you are our world... and the world is all yours."

Ore shared a photo of baby Roman

BBC presenter Dan Walker tweeted congratulations to the couple, writing: "Hello Roman. Congratulations to the Odubas," while Olympic champion Helen Glover added: "Congratulations! Sending all of you loads of love." Ore previously opened up to HELLO! about his wife's pregnancy, saying: "It's going really well. I look at my wife now and I didn't think she could get any more beautiful… She will come in from work and I will be like a puppy coming to the door, just so excited to see her. This beautiful bump that she is growing, and she is amazing, she is generally just so amazing." He added: "I can't wait, I actually can't wait. She loves being pregnant and she is going to be the most amazing mum, I'm going to have a good time! It's going to be cool, exciting year."

Portia has been sharing snaps revealing how the couple have been preparing for their first child, and posted a beautiful photo of a homemade blanket by her grandmother, writing: "Great Grandma knitted the cutest blanket...! #babyknit #blanket #babyaccessories #handknitted #familylove #cherishforever." Portia also shared snaps of herself holding her baby bump over Christmas, writing: "Merry Christmas everyone love us... #christmas #pregnant #mummytobe #hurryupbaby #cantwaittomeetyou #family #love #toomuchfood #morechocolateplease."