Cat Deeley announces pregnancy news in the sweetest way The TV presenter is expecting her second child with husband Patrick Kielty

A big congratulations to Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty! The TV couple are expecting their second baby, with the happy news being announced by Cat on Twitter. The former SMTV presenter took to her social media account on Sunday to tell fans that the family were "so excited." She tweeted: "Over-the-moon to share that Milo is going to be a big brother! Can't wait to be a family of four in the spring. We're all so excited." Friends were quick to congratulate Cat, with Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson saying: "Omg! Cat! Congrats!!!!" Actress Gaby Diaz added: "CAT!!! Congratulations!!!"

The new baby will be a little brother or sister for Cat and Patrick's son Mylo, who they welcomed in January 2016. The So You Think You Can Dance host previously revealed that she was hoping to have more children in the future while chatting to Grazia about motherhood. She said: "It's the best – and hardest – job. [When it comes to another child] the thing is I'm a worrier. What if something happens? I do want more kids. I love kids." Cat also spoke candidly of her first pregnancy, saying: "I really didn't enjoy being pregnant and mine was easy. I was very wary of everything!"

Cat Deeley announced her pregnancy news on Twitter

Cat and her Northern Irish husband Patrick married in 2012. The couple live in Los Angeles, but spend time in London and Belfast depending on work. Cat has been living Stateside since 2006, but she admits she's still a down-to-earth Brit at heart. "I don't think America has changed me," she said. "I mean, I do the green juice, I do yoga. But I've always done it – even in London."

Cat and Patrick are parents to Milo, born in January 2016

The happy couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in September, which was marked by doting wife Cat on social media. The 40-year-old posted two childhood pictures of both her and Patrick with rainbow confetti sprinkled around them on her table at home. She captioned sweet photo: "Happy Anniversary .... Five years.... @patrickielty #flashbackfriday#FreshFaced #fridayfeeling."