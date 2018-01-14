Jools Oliver shares exciting baby-related news The mother-of-five has used her experience to create something special for all mothers out there

Jools Oliver is a mum to five children between the ages of one and 15, so knows more than a thing or two about parenting. Jamie Oliver's wife has now revealed that she has used her knowledge to help make life easier for fellow mums by creating a stylish changing bag. The Little Bird designer revealed the rucksack design on her Instagram account, telling fans that she had "road tested" many designs before and that she was "super proud" of the result. She wrote: "Super proud of this little number we designed! Our Little Bird change bag.

CLICK FOR MORE PARENTING NEWS AND FEATURES

Jools Oliver modelled the newly-designed Little Bird changing bag

"Having road tested pretty much every change bag there is over the years, am really pleased with this one. Not just a nappy bag though...have been using mine as my bag and it fits everything plus Rivers bits too and best part it's a rucksack as well leaving me hands free which is vital!!! available at mother care now." The trendy design is in navy and adorned with Little Bird's iconic rainbow stripes around the pockets and the bag's handles. In the photo, Jools looked stylish modelling the bag outside in the garden, dressed in jeans, a green jumper and wellington boots.

STORY: Take a peak inside Jools and Jamie Oliver's family home

Jools and Jamie are the proud parents to five children

Followers were quick to compliment the style of the bag, with many telling saying that they would be looking out for the design in the shops. One wrote: "I'll keep an eye out for it," while another revealed they had already ordered one: "Ohhh I love this – perfect for fitting everything I need for a day out with 4 children – can't wait for it to arrive." A third added: "Goodness me – my children are 10 & 6 and I want this bag!"

Jools has previously hinted that she would not be against having another baby in the future. Jamie told The Telegraph in August that although he thought his family was complete, Jools thought differently. He said in response to whether they were finished at five children: "I think so, yes. I think at 42 you're pushing your luck. I haven't got any more room in the car, so we'd have to buy a bus." He added: "But Jools would love me to say 'never say never.' She'd tell me not to rule it out."