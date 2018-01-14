Emma Willis posts rare photo of loving family life The Voice UK presenter is a doting mum of three

Emma Willis is notoriously private when it comes to her children, but the TV presenter couldn’t resist sharing a sweet scene from her family life on Sunday. The Voice UK presenter was delighted after returning home from work to a handmade sign drawn by her three children – Isabelle, eight, Ace, five, and one-year-old Trixie Grace. The large banner was decorated with handprints and the words "We love Mummy." Emma posted the photo on her Instagram account, captioning it: "When you come home from work and you're greeted by this."

Emma Willis arrived home to the best surprise by her three young children

Friends, including stars Rochelle Humes and Tom Fletcher were quick to like the photo, with Rochelle writing: "Oh my," accompanied by a series of red love heart emojis. Fans also commented on the snap, with some even picking up on Emma's stylish interior: "Loving the leopard print carpet," one wrote.

Emma shares her three children with musician husband Matt, who she wed in 2008. The couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in the summer, but still manage to surprise each other with romantic gestures.

Emma and Matt share kids Isabelle, Ace and Trixie-Grace

Matt previously revealed to HELLO! Online that he managed to make Emma cry after giving her the best surprise on her birthday last year. The Busted singer said: "I flew back from tour to surprise my wife! I had one day off in Hamburg. We were in Germany somewhere and we were travelling. We were on tour… but I finished the gig and flew home because it was her birthday, so I surprised her on her birthday and took her out for dinner." Matt then joked: "I was a superstar, I tell you! She was crying, she was a mess!"

Emma also opened up to us about their spontaneous date nights, saying: "Matt was at a gig the other night and I had been at meetings, so we went along to [a friend's] party. Sometimes my mum will say, 'We can look after them tonight,' and you ask, 'If that's alright?' and then peg it!"