Huge congratulations to Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne! The couple have announced they are expecting their second child together. Taking to her Twitter page on Monday, the EastEnders actress thanked her fans for their well wishes. "Thanks for all the comments. We have a very excited Osborne house hold, although they think the baby is coming tomorrow," she told her fans alongside a pregnant woman emoji. The news of the pregnancy comes seven months after Jacqueline tied the knot with the former TOWIE star.

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne are having another baby!

The pair got engaged back in June 2015, and are proud parents to two-year-old daughter Ella. Dan, 26, is also a doting father to four-year-old son Teddy from a previous relationship. Jacqueline became a household name after starring as Lauren Branning in BBC soap EastEnders since 2010. The actress is preparing to bid farewell to her character alongside her on-screen sister, Lorna Fitzgerald, who played Abi. Jacqueline recently spoke out about leaving, admitting that while it was "sad", she was looking forward to spending more time with her daughter. She told Radio Times: "I'm really looking forward to spending more time with Ella. I do feel I've missed stuff these past two years."

Earlier this year, the mum-of-one also revealed that she was looking forward to a "fresh start". Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline penned a heartfelt tribute to her little girl, writing in the caption: "How can one little pudding be so cute!! I love you baby girl! You deserve the world. She's all tucked up in bed, and now mummy is watching Gossip Girl (rewatching) and I am still loving it. Can't get enough of my Blair. She is my spirit animal. I hope everyone has had an amazing Christmas and New Year. Fresh start."