Kim Kardashian and Kayne West welcome third child via surrogate

Huge congratulations to Kim Kardashian and Kayne West! The couple have announced the arrival of their third child, whom they welcomed via a surrogate. "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," the proud mother confirmed on her app, on Tuesday. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister." The pair's daughter was born on Monday and weighed 7lbs 6oz.

Kim and Kanye, who married in 2014, are already parents to four-year-old daughter North West and two-year-old son Saint West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has always been open about her plans to expand her family. However, she was advised not to have a third pregnancy for medical reasons. Kim suffered with placenta accreta during her two pregnancies, which means the placenta's blood vessels attach too deeply to the uterus' wall, and can lead to complications such as blood loss and the inability to conceive again. The reality TV queen has been open about her experiences with the condition in the past, describing the removal of the placenta following North's birth in 2013 as "the most painful experience of my life".

Kim recently opened up about her relationship with the anonymous woman who carried her third child, telling The Real: "She didn't know at the beginning, well you can do it totally anonymously. You could go that route, and I just felt like I wanted, whoever's carrying my baby, like what if they weren't a fan of me or my husband? And what if they didn't want to be carrying our baby? I wanted to give them that choice and be proud and on the same page and I wanted a relationship with her." She added: "She was someone that had watched the show, not like a super fan or anything that it would have been uncomfortable, but she had seen my struggle and seen how open I was about it. So she was really proud to do it, really excited."