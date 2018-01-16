Sharon Marshall, 46, breaks down as she reveals she's expecting her first baby on This Morning The soap expert cried happy tears as she broke the news to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Sharon Marshall, 46, has revealed that she is 14 weeks pregnant with her first baby with partner Paul Fletcher. The This Morning soap expert was overcome with emotion on Tuesday's show as she shared her happy news live on air. Sharon – who also writes for ITV soap Emmerdale – was told by Phillip Schofield that she looked "blooming beautiful", while Holly Willoughby teased her announcement, saying: "You've been part of our family for a very long time, and there's something you want to tell everybody."

Celebrities who have inspired baby names

Sharon Marshall revealed she is expecting her first baby

Welling up, Sharon said: "Yes, I'm pregnant so I'm probably going to say everything wrong, but yes, I am a little bit emotional." Holly – who is mum to Harry, Belle and Chester – told her friend: "It really is the most wonderful news," to which Sharon responded: "Yes, these are happy tears, so it's fine!"

STORY: EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa expecting second baby

This Morning's soap expert broke down as she told Phil and Holly the happy news

Phil then asked Sharon: "Who knew? Because we didn’t," leading the 46-year-old to reveal that she had already confided in Dr Chris, saying that they'd had some "corridor consultations." She said: "I told Dr Chris very early, so he's been keeping the secret,' she explained. 'We're 14 weeks along, and he is the king of the corridor consultations so we had to let him know!"

Loading the player...

Celebrity baby bumps from the past year

Sharon – who is expecting her first child in July - also joked that she had taken out any baby-related soap news from the segment to avoid getting anymore emotional, saying: "I deliberately took out anything related to babies because you'll cry and then I will cry!"

Thankyou so much for your lovely messages, Paul and I are beyond happy. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NFLjFApotC — Sharon Marshall (@Sharontweet) January 16, 2018

Sharon later tweeted a baby scan as she thanked viewers for their well wishes

Following her appearance, Sharon took to Twitter to post a photo of her baby scan, which she captioned: "Thank you so much for your lovely messages, Paul and I are beyond happy." Soap stars were quick to send their well wishes to the parents-to-be, with Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley writing: "Congratulations lovely lady," while former EastEnders star Rita Simons added: "Congats!! X."