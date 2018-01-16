Robbie Williams and daughter Teddy enjoy a day out at the beach Proud wife and mum Ayda Field captured the father-daughter duo walking along the sand in a candid photo

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's little girl is growing up fast! Proud mum Ayda posted a rare photo on her Instagram account on Monday of her oldest child walking along the beach with her musician dad– and it looked like they were having a wonderful day out together. In the photo, five-year-old Teddy is pictured strolling along the sand towards the clear blue sea, dressed in a cute star print swimming costume. Robbie, meanwhile, is seen clutching onto a yellow bucket, looking cool in an oversized white hoodie, black joggers and a black cap. Ayda simply captioned the photo: "@robbiewilliams #mcm#teddytime #fatherdaughter #gogentle AWxx."

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet father-daughter snapshot, with one saying: "Beautiful…Lovely moment to capture. Hope you're all doing good x." Another wrote: "So cute, bonding time for you both." A third picked up on Teddy and Robbie's contrasting outfit choices, asking: "Robbie is dressed like it's freezing! Is he being a wimp or is Teddy just a tough nut!?"

Robbie and Ayda are also the proud parents to three-year-old Charlton. The little boy was pictured in another photo posted on Ayda's Instagram account on Sunday, which showed him and Teddy horseriding at the stables. "@robbiewilliams Too Hot To Trot #sundayfunday #familytime#horsingaround AWxx," the mother-of-two captioned the post.

Ayda and Robbie tied the knot in 2010, and graced the cover of HELLO! when they said "I do" at their Beverly Hills home. Following the arrival of their two young children, the doting parents have made a conscious effort to keep their kids' faces hidden from public view in order to protect their privacy.

During a previous appearance on Loose Women, the former Take That star opened up about their policy to protect their kids. He said: "We never show their faces, it's really important to us. We're really proud and we want to share absolutely everything but there's a law in this country that they can't put pictures up of kids in the papers unless you're posting their faces."