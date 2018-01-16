Meghan has made it to the top ten of predicted baby girl names
The royal wedding seems to have inspired parents as Meghan ranks high in the top baby girl names
Royal baby names have always been popular, so it comes as no surprise that Meghan has made it to the top ten of predicted baby girl names for 2018 alongside Victoria, while George, William and Henry all rank high for baby boy names. The list – which comes from popular parenting magazine Mother & Baby - also features long-running favourites such as Amelia, Emily, Oliver and Jack.
Top baby girl names for 2018
1.Amelia
2. Emily
3. Olivia
4. Ella
5. Ava
6. Meghan
7. Mia
8. Jessica
9. Isla
10. Isabella
11. Ada
12. Matilda
13. Evelyn 1
4. Ivy
15. Emmeline
16. Nora
17. Aurora
18. Victoria
19. Emma
20. Luna
MORE: The popular girls' names that are commonly mispronounced
The name Meghan has soared in popularity since the royal engagement
The high-raking of Meghan at sixth place has no doubt been inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May, but interestingly, Charlotte didn’t make it onto the list, despite being hugely popular in 2017. According to parenting website BabyCentre, Charlotte was placed at number 17 last year. Amelia – like Lady Amelia Windsor - meanwhile, ranks higher for this year's predictions, moving from third to first place.
The cutest celebrity baby photos
MORE: UK's most unpopular baby names have been revealed!
Top baby boy names for 2018
1. Oliver
2. Reggie
3. Reuben
4. Theo
5. Thiago
6. George
7. Jack
8. Harry
9. Noah
10. Jacob
11. William
12. Charlie
13. Henry
14. Muhammed
15. Tom
16. Lloyd
17. Finn
18. Atticus
19. Arthur
20. Logan
When it comes to baby boy names, George remains popular and ranks in sixth place, while William and Henry – Prince Harry's first name – are placed at 11 and 13 respectively. Reggie, meanwhile has made it to second place, while Thiago is also predicted in the top five most popular baby boy names.
William and George remain popular baby boy names for 2018
Last year, BabyCentre also revealed the UK's most unpopular names of 2017, which hinted that names including Bertha, Roger and Ricky might become extinct in the not-so-distant future. The parenting site put together a list of 24 names that have gone without a single registration in 2017. Girls names include Bertha, Cynthia, Janice, Anita, Marcia, Mildred, Dorothy, Edna, Bonnie, Cindy, Donna, while boys names include Ian, Frank, Clarence, Ricky, Edmund, Gus, Roger, Bertram and Roald.
Latest comments