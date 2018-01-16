Meghan has made it to the top ten of predicted baby girl names The royal wedding seems to have inspired parents as Meghan ranks high in the top baby girl names

Royal baby names have always been popular, so it comes as no surprise that Meghan has made it to the top ten of predicted baby girl names for 2018 alongside Victoria, while George, William and Henry all rank high for baby boy names. The list – which comes from popular parenting magazine Mother & Baby - also features long-running favourites such as Amelia, Emily, Oliver and Jack.

Top baby girl names for 2018

1.Amelia

2. Emily

3. Olivia

4. Ella

5. Ava

6. Meghan

7. Mia

8. Jessica

9. Isla

10. Isabella

11. Ada

12. Matilda

13. Evelyn 1

4. Ivy

15. Emmeline

16. Nora

17. Aurora

18. Victoria

19. Emma

20. Luna

The name Meghan has soared in popularity since the royal engagement

The high-raking of Meghan at sixth place has no doubt been inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May, but interestingly, Charlotte didn’t make it onto the list, despite being hugely popular in 2017. According to parenting website BabyCentre, Charlotte was placed at number 17 last year. Amelia – like Lady Amelia Windsor - meanwhile, ranks higher for this year's predictions, moving from third to first place.

Top baby boy names for 2018

1. Oliver

2. Reggie

3. Reuben

4. Theo

5. Thiago

6. George

7. Jack

8. Harry

9. Noah

10. Jacob

11. William

12. Charlie

13. Henry

14. Muhammed

15. Tom

16. Lloyd

17. Finn

18. Atticus

19. Arthur

20. Logan

When it comes to baby boy names, George remains popular and ranks in sixth place, while William and Henry – Prince Harry's first name – are placed at 11 and 13 respectively. Reggie, meanwhile has made it to second place, while Thiago is also predicted in the top five most popular baby boy names.

William and George remain popular baby boy names for 2018

Last year, BabyCentre also revealed the UK's most unpopular names of 2017, which hinted that names including Bertha, Roger and Ricky might become extinct in the not-so-distant future. The parenting site put together a list of 24 names that have gone without a single registration in 2017. Girls names include Bertha, Cynthia, Janice, Anita, Marcia, Mildred, Dorothy, Edna, Bonnie, Cindy, Donna, while boys names include Ian, Frank, Clarence, Ricky, Edmund, Gus, Roger, Bertram and Roald.