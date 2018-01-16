﻿
BBC presenter Steph McGovern was forced to react after viewers started congratulating her on her "pregnancy". On Tuesday morning, the 35-year-old was met with a string of congratulatory messages after she reported on the collapse of construction company, Carillion. Taking to her Twitter page, the reporter immediately shut the speculation down with this hilarious response: "For those who are congratulating me on my 'pregnancy'. I am not 'with child', I am 'with pot belly'."

Fans immediately rushed to post comments, heaping praise on Steph for her brilliant comeback. One said: "I've so been there. A wee pot belly is nothing to hide away. You are smart, successful, have a great job, and I assume a lovely life. Enjoy." Another joked: "Congratulations on your pot belly." A third post read: "That's happened to me too, solidarity with curves." A fourth follower added: " Great response Steph. Shame they don't just listen to your report rather than look for 'belly situation.'" Fellow news presenter, Sky Sport News' Hayley McQueen, wrote: "You are not alone, I get this most months, normally of an afternoon, not long after lunch."

Shortly after Steph's tongue-in-cheek shut down, the reporter told MailOnline that she didn't take "too much offence" with the remarks. She explained: "I'd definitely be in the wrong job if I got offended by comments like that. Even my own auntie asked me once if I was pregnant after seeing me on the telly - that's just life on camera." She added: "What's been interesting though is all the messages I've had, showing you how many women it happens to on a daily basis."

