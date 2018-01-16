Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova share first ever photos of twins The Spanish singer became a first-time dad in December when his partner Anna Kournikova welcomed twins

Enrique Iglesias delighted fans on Tuesday after introducing them for the first time to one of his newborn twins, who he welcomed in December with former tennis star Anna Kournikova. The doting dad took to his Instagram account to proudly show off one of his bundles of joy, captioning the photo: "My sunshine." In the picture, Enrique is seen resting next to his baby – who is dressed in a stylish grey and white striped baby grow, socks and a matching hat. Notoriously private, Enrique chose not to reveal the identity of his baby, and didn’t say whether it was his son Nicholas, or daughter Lucy.

Shortly afterwards, Anna too took to social media to share a photo of herself with presumably the other twin, which was also captioned: "My sunshine." Anna was photographed beaming at the camera while holding up the newborn, who was dressed in a grey sleeping suit and polka dot socks.

Enrique Iglesias shared the first ever photo of one of his baby twins

In December, HOLA! confirmed the happy news that Enrique had become a first-time father. The 42-year-old and his longtime girlfriend Anna welcomed their twins on 16 December. The celebrity couple, who skipped Enrique's half-sister Ana Boyer and Fernando Verdasco's wedding in December, kept the pregnancy a secret throughout the nine months, although the 36-year-old appeared to show a baby bump in an Instagram video shared in August.

Anna Kournikova also shared a photo of her and one of the twins

Enrique and Anna, who met on the set of the singer’s Escape music video, have been together since 2001. Talking about marriage this summer, Julio Iglesias’ son told the Sun: "We're just as happy. There comes a point when you've been with someone for a certain amount of time that I believe that you are like, married. I guess the only difference is that we haven't walked down the aisle."

Enrique added: "I've never really thought marriage would make a difference. Maybe it's because I come from divorced parents, but I don't think you love someone more because of a piece of paper. And nowadays it's not taboo to have kids and not be married. What makes a difference is that you're a good parent."