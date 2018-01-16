Aston Merrygold shares gorgeous picture of fiancée's growing baby bump The former Strictly star and his fiancée Sarah Lou Richards are expecting their first baby together

Aston Merrygold and Sarah Lou Richards are counting down the days until they welcome their first baby! The former JLS singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a beautiful black-and-white photo of his fiancée looking down at her growing bump while sitting in-between a cushion printed with the words "Together we make a family", and a cushion with a large love heart print. The photo was captioned: "1, 2, 3,…together we make a family!" Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "This is so beautiful! Your whole world in one photo," while another said: "Absolutely gorgeous you are going to be the best parents." A third added: "Gorgeous picture, not long now."

Aston Merrygold proudly showed off fiancée Sarah's growing bump

It's been a very exciting time for Aston and Sarah – who got engaged in December. The happy couple announced the news on their Instagram accounts with Sarah saying she was "floating on cloud 9" after the Christmas Eve proposal. "So I had the best Christmas Eve of my entire life! My favourite asked me to be his wife and of course I said YES!!!, she revealed. "I can’t put into words the feeling, but I have replayed it my head every 2 minutes since just when I thought I couldn’t be happier he goes and tops it! I am literally floating on cloud 9 right now @astonmerrygold I love you with my whole heart and I promise to be the best wife to you."

The happy bride-to-be finished the post with a series of adorable hashtags which included #hesmylobster , #feelslikeadream and #myalwaysandforever.

Aston announced that he and Sarah were expecting their first baby in September, admitting that he had struggled to keep the news a secret after finding out the happy news in May. The star shared a series of photos showing him and Sarah sat at a table with a spare seat 'reserved' for their baby, along with a photo of their child's scan. He wrote: "On May 29th 2017 we found out that our lives were going to change forever this secret has been so hard to keep, but I'm so excited to finally be able to share the news with everybody that me and my beautiful lady are going to be parents!!!!!! I'm NEVER speechless but words can't describe how I feel… All I know is there's no feeling like it!"