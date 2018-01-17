Kim Kardashian shares first picture since third baby's arrival - see it here Kim and Kayne are now proud parents to three children

Kim Kardashian is one happy woman! The 37-year-old, who welcomed her third child with husband Kanye West on Monday, took to her Instagram page to share her delight over the news, writing in the caption "#momofthree". Kim and Kanye announced their newborn daughter's arrival, whom they welcomed via a surrogate, on Tuesday. "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," the proud mother confirmed on her website. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

Fans immediately rushed to post comments on the post, one read: "So happy to hear about the safe arrival of baby number 3." Another follower said: "Congratulations!!! Lots of love to your lovely family and babies." A third post read: "Many Congratulations on the arrival of your Baby Girl! Very happy for you all." Kim's mum, Kris Jenner, also sent a beautiful pink frosted cake, adorned with pretty flowers. "Thank you mom," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote alongside the snap, which was shared on her Instagram stories.

Kris Jenner sent this to Kim and her newborn daughter

Kim already shares four-year-old daughter North West and two-year-old son Saint West with Kanye. The mum-of-three has always been open about her plans to expand her family. However, she was advised not to have a third pregnancy for medical reasons. Kim suffered with placenta accreta during her two pregnancies, which means the placenta's blood vessels attach too deeply to the uterus' wall, and can lead to complications such as blood loss and the inability to conceive again. The reality TV queen has been open about her experiences with the condition in the past, describing the removal of the placenta following North's birth in 2013 as "the most painful experience of my life".