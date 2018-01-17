'Pregnant' Kylie Jenner caught employee trying to photograph her at home The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is reportedly expecting her first baby

With Kylie Jenner yet to confirm her pregnancy, fans are dying see the first photo of her 'baby bump'. It's no wonder that – sadly – some are going to great lengths to snap a picture of the elusive 20-year-old. In a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kylie's mum Kris Jenner was seen receiving a call from her youngest daughter, who revealed that one of her employees tried to take a photo of her while she was at home, seated in her kitchen.

Kris said: "To have somebody in her own home trying to snap pictures they shouldn't be snapping is really, really stressful. You want to be able to trust the people that you're surrounded by, but we have to really be on alert at all time, and that's extremely upsetting when you feel like you can't be in your own bedroom or bathroom."

Kylie Jenner has yet to confirm her pregnancy

While the Kardashian-Jenner clan have yet to confirm Kylie's news, this latest incident is another telling sign that Kylie is indeed pregnant. The TV star has been keeping a very low-profile and hasn't been pictured in public for months. Kylie, who boasts 100m Instagram followers, has also been sharing less and less posts on social media. She didn't appear on the family's much-awaited Christmas card and was notably absent from a Kylie Cosmetics event.

The incident was revealed on Sunday, the day before Kim Kardashian welcomed her third child with husband Kanye West via a surrogate. "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," the proud mother confirmed on her app on Tuesday. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister." The pair's daughter was born on Monday and weighed 7lbs 6oz.

Khloé Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy in December

After months of speculation, Khloé Kardashian also confirmed her first pregnancy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in December. Khloé shared a gorgeous black and white photo of Tristan cradling her bare baby bump. "My greatest dream realised! We are having a baby!" she wrote alongside the snap. "I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life!"

Catch up on all the latest celebrity baby news here!