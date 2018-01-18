Is this the name of Kim Kardashian's new baby? Fans think they have guessed…

Kim Kardashian sent her fans into a frenzy on Wednesday with a cryptic new post on Instagram. The star, who welcomed her third child with husband Kanye West, a daughter, via surrogate on Monday, shared a close-up, caption-less photo of the famous Louis Vuitton monogram – which her followers believe is a clue to her baby girl’s name. The most popular suggestion seemed to be Louis, with one fan writing: "What if she named the baby Louis, or better yet, Vuitton?!" Other choices included Livy, LV West and Laurent West.

Ever since Kim and Kayne welcomed their third child, there has been intense speculation as to what the parents of North, four, and Saint, two, will name the new arrival. Many fans have taken to social media to predict that the couple will name her Donda, after Kanye's late mum. Donda sadly passed away of heart disease after plastic surgery in 2007, and Twitter users believe it would be a fitting tribute to the rapper's mother.

Kim Kardashian shared a cryptic photo of the Louis Vuitton monogram on her Instagram

According to RadarOnline, meanwhile, Kim, 37, and Kayne, 40, might opt for a more unusual name – just as they have in the past. The website reports that the couple were considering Love for the little girl – but said that Kim was in competition for the name with her younger sister Kylie Jenner, who is yet to confirm she is pregnant with her first child. An insider added that Kim might forgo Love for the alternative names Princess or Star to keep her sibling happy.

Kim and Kanye with their two older children, North, four, and two-year-old Saint

Other Twitter fans have been a little more creative with their suggestions. "If Kimye don't call their baby Go, Wild, Key or John, it's a huge opportunity missed #kimyebaby," one wrote. A second added: "If Kim Kardashian doesn't name her baby Wild West what's the point?" And a third tweeted: "Conspiracy: Kim Kardashian will name her baby something beginning with 'E' in order that all four points of the compass are covered."

