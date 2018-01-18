Kim Kardashian thanks sister Kylie Jenner for thoughtful baby gift Kylie sent her big sister and new niece a very sweet gift

Kylie Jenner was one of the first to congratulate Kim Kardashian and Kayne West on the arrival of their third child. The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who is reported to be pregnant with her first child, sent the couple a beautiful heart-shaped flower arrangement that was decorated with pink and white roses. "How beautiful are these flowers?" Kim said in a Snapchat clip on Wednesday. "Thank you, Kylie!" The mum-of-three also posted a picture on her Instagram Story, writing: "Thank You @kyliejenner."

Kylie Jenner sent Kim and Kayne this sweet gift

Kim's mum, Kris Jenner, also sent a beautiful pink frosted cake, adorned with pretty flowers. "Thank you mom," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote alongside the snap. Kim and her rapper husband Kanye announced their newborn daughter's arrival, whom they welcomed via a surrogate, on Tuesday. "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," the proud mother confirmed on her website.

"We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister." Kim already shares four-year-old daughter North West and two-year-old son Saint West with Kanye. The family, meanwhile, are yet to confirm Kylie's pregnancy news. The TV star has been keeping a very low-profile and hasn't been pictured in public for months. Kylie, who boasts 100m Instagram followers, has also been sharing less and less posts on social media. She didn't appear on the family's much-awaited Christmas card and was notably absent from a Kylie Cosmetics event.