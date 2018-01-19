Alex Jones shares photo of baby 'in the oven' The One Show host is a mum to young son Teddy

It can be hard to keep up with a one-year-old – as Alex Jones knows only too well. The One Show host took to social media this week to share a funny snapshot of her young son Teddy after he had climbed into the drawer of her oven. Alongside the photo, the 40-year-old joked: "Turned round and there he was… luckily it's just a storage drawer! Morning!!" It's not the first funny photo Alex has shared of her son; in December she uploaded a picture showing the little boy crawling all over her laptop as she attempted to finish her parenting book. "It's been a hell of a year trying to write a book in the first year of becoming a parent, but I'm nearly done!" she wrote. "I'm editing the final draft and it's really bloody honest… (I'm scared)."

It's a big month for Alex and Teddy. On 22 January, the little boy will celebrate his first birthday, and Alex and husband Charlie Thomson will no doubt pull out all the stops for the special occasion. The family just recently returned from a holiday in Charlie's native New Zealand, and Alex kept fans updated with a series of photos from their trip on Instagram – including one photo showing little Teddy with his paternal grandmother on the beach.

Earlier this month, Alex received widespread praise online after sharing a never-before-seen breastfeeding photo. The Welsh star marked the end of 2017 with the black-and-white snapshot, taken moments after Teddy's arrival. "2017 you were the best yet. Happy new year to all our friends. Blwyddyn newydd dda bawb. Here’s to a happy and healthy 2018 xxx." Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "Thank you for sharing such a beautiful positive breastfeeding photo. Your photo will help a lot of mamma's to be to be confident to breastfeed well done you xx." Another user said: "Beautiful picture Alex. Happy New Year to you & yours." A third added: "What a beautiful photograph! Wishing you all another wonderful year...."