Kim Kardashian's fans thought they had guessed the name of her new baby daughter this week after the reality TV star posted a cryptic Instagram post showing the Louis Vuitton logo. The post - which was left without a caption – was met with a mass of comments from the star's followers, many of whom speculated that it was a baby name reveal post. One wrote: "Louis Vuitton West," while another said: "The baby's name is LV!" A third added: "Just had a new thought for the baby’s name. ‘Vogue’ would be gorgeous." However, after publications picked up on the post, Kayne West's wife revealed the real reason behind her choice of photo. Responding to US Weekly on her Twitter account, Kim wrote: "NOPE! It was Kim Jones' last show and wanted to snap a LV pic. How amazing did Naomi & Kate look?!"

It's been an exciting week for Kim and her family, who welcomed their third baby into the family via a surrogate on Monday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed the news on her app, writing: "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl." She continued: "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

Kim's baby daughter is a new sister for North and Saint

Kim and Kayne's baby daughter joins the couple's two young children, North, four, and two-year-old Saint. Shortly after the baby's arrival, Kim and Kayne received a pink cake from Kris Jenner, who was no doubt delighted to meet her newest grandchild. The family is set to expand even more in the next few months, with Khloe expecting her first baby with partner Tristan Thompson, while Kylie – although yet to announce it – is also thought to be expecting her first baby with rapper Travis Scott.