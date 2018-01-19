Kim Kardashian reveals baby daughter's name - and you would have never guessed it! The reality star announced the name on her app

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have chosen a very unique name for their third baby. The couple, who already have two children together, have named their second daughter after the singer's hometown - Chicago! Kim, 37, announced the moniker on her app by simply posting "Chicago West." She later revealed they will be calling her "Chi" (pronounced 'Shy'), which is short for Chicago. She tweeted to her 58 million followers: "North, Saint & Chi".

Kim and Kanye, who married in 2014, are known for giving their children unique names. In June 2013 they named their first daughter North and in December 2015 they welcomed their first son, Saint.

Kim's sister Khloé, who is currently pregnant with her first child, was quick to praise the name, revealing to her 25 million followers that she "loved" it."I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name 😍😍😍😍 hey Chi (shy)," the proud auntie said.

The name reveal comes five days after the couple announced the arrival of their third child, whom they welcomed via a surrogate. "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," the proud mother confirmed on her app, on Tuesday. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister." The pair's daughter was born on Monday and weighed 7lbs 6oz.

RELATED:Kim Kardashian thanks sister Kylie Jenner for thoughtful baby gift

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has always been open about her plans to expand her family. However, she was advised not to have a third pregnancy for medical reasons. Kim suffered with placenta accreta during her two pregnancies, which means the placenta's blood vessels attach too deeply to the uterus' wall, and can lead to complications such as blood loss and the inability to conceive again. The reality TV queen has been open about her experiences with the condition in the past, describing the removal of the placenta following North's birth in 2013 as "the most painful experience of my life".