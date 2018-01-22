HELLO!'s Search for a Star Mum 2018 Find out how to enter this year's Search for a Star Mum contest

Do you know an amazing mum? Someone who has gone above and beyond for her children? Someone who has overcome adversity and come out on top for the sake of her kids? Or someone who just deserves some recognition for being a really amazing mummy? If so, we want to hear from you.

To celebrate Mother's Day, HELLO!'s Search for a Star Mum is back - and this year it's bigger and better than ever. In association with retail giant Next, we have introduced a host of new categories and next week we will also be seeking your help to find the winner of our new Celebrity Inspiration Award, to pay tribute to well-known mums who juggle the toughest job in the world with busy careers and an unerring commitment to shining a spotlight on causes close to their hearts.

Rosie and Kate will host the prize-giving lunch

The winners of this and of our Star Mum Award will be among those honoured at a special prize-giving lunch, hosted by HELLO! editor in chief Rosie Nixon and broadcaster Kate Silverton, at London'’s exclusive hotel The Dorchester on Thursday, March 8th (make sure the mum you nominate is free to travel on this date please, in case she wins!).

So whether your mum - or a friend who is a mother - has been a rock for the community, has been the pillar of strength during a challenging time in your family or has come out fighting from personal difficulties, we want to hear about it, and we want to help you give her the thanks she deserves! The mother selected as our Star Mum, first by a panel of celebrity judges and then via a public vote, will also be treated to an overnight stay for two at The Dorchester, and will be given a lavish makeover, courtesy of blow LTD, as well as a complimentary outfit of her choosing from Next's gorgeous new season range.

The winner receives an incredible stay at The Dorchester

Speaking about the competition, HELLO!'s editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon said: "I was absolutely overwhelmed by the response to our Search for a Star Mum last year and am thrilled that we are bringing them back in an even bigger way this year. I really want to celebrate all mothers – famous and non-famous – who deserve recognition for being so special. These are the mothers who shine, sparkle and show never-ending love, patience, ingenuity and commitment, sometimes in the most testing of situations. The mothers we will be celebrating are genuine heroes – and perhaps you have one in your family or friendship circle. I can't wait to read your entries."

Last year's winner was Amie Capron

HOW TO ENTER

If you know a mum who deserves this award more than anyone, tell us below, in no more than 300 words, why she is such a star. Remember to include a picture of her too. Terms and Conditions apply - for complete list see here.