Louis Tomlinson's son turns two - and looks so grown up! Freddie Reign celebrated his birthday at Disneyland

Freddie Reign, the son of former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson and Calabasas-based stylist Briana Jungwirth, turned two on Sunday - and he looks like such a big boy. The sweet toddler is growing up very fast, and fans were quick to point out how similar he is to his famous father.

Freddie lives in LA with his mum Briana, who had a brief relationship with the One Direction star back in 2015. Last year, Louis, 26, and Briana, 25, reunited to celebrate Freddie's first birthday but this year, however, the toddler spent the day with his mum at Disneyland. Briana shared a picture on her Instagram account showing her and Freddie beaming in front of the Sleeping Beauty’s castle, she captioned the cute photo: "Happy Birthday Freddie. Nothing has made me happier than seeing you grow into the kindest and most loving little human. You have the most beautiful soul I've ever come to know. I love you."

Briana embraced the Disney spirit, wearing Minnie Mouse ears, a red top and black leather leggings, whilst Freddie's outfit was likened to his dad's attire. "He is dressed exactly like [Louis] when 1D first started," a fan noticed. People also picked up on the striking resemblance of little Freddie to his dad, with someone commenting: "He just looks like Louis!" Others couldn't believe how fast the youngster has grown, "Oh my goodness he's all grown up," one fan wrote.

Briana often documents her son's milestones on social media. On Christmas day 2016, when he was 11 months old, Briana tweeted, "Freddie took his first steps today". Louis has also shared a series of adorable pics, including one showing him teaching the baby how to play an electric guitar. The famous singer announced his son's birth in January 2016 with a heartfelt photo capturing his and Freddie's early bonding moments.