New mum Ferne McCann defends herself after posting controversial picture The ex-TOWIE star was partying at the NTAs on Tuesday night

Ferne McCann was forced to defend herself after she shared an Instagram story of her enjoying a pre-NTAs "shot" with Rebekah Vardy. The former TOWIE star was seen having a drink as she got ready before sharing another video of her breastfeeding. The mum-of-one, who welcomed her baby daughter Sunday in November, said that she enjoyed a "glass of Prosecco" and that it was after she had breastfed her little girl. She told her followers the next day: "Up bright and early. Had such a lovely evening. It was my first night out since I had Sunday."

Ferne McCann was criticised her for drinking alcohol

She explained: "It wasn't a shot, it was a glass of Prosecco that comes with a cocktail. I was having a cheers with Rebekah to the NTAs… It was just a fun boomerang, having a cheers. I already had my milk and I gave her (Sunday) one last feed in the hotel before. I enjoyed a well-deserved night out." On the night, Ferne stunned crowds in a beautiful satin slip from label Naked Dresses. The nude number showcased her post-baby figure in all its glory, while she showed off her newly-blonde tresses.

STORY: Ferne McCann shows off gorgeous blonde hair

Loading the player...

It's been a difficult few months for Ferne; the father of her daughter, Arthur Collins, was recently sentenced to 20 years in prison for carrying out an acid attack at a busy London nightclub, which injured 22 people. Arthur was convicted of five counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and nine counts of actual bodily harm at a hearing in November. The news of the sentencing came a little over a month after Ferne gave birth to her daughter Sunday Sky. She recently appeared on ITV documentary Ferne McCann: First Time Mum and spoke about struggling with the news - explaining: "I'm scared, I feel lonely, I feel sad."

STORY: Ferne McCann shares cute photo of baby daughter