﻿
fern-mccann

New mum Ferne McCann defends herself after posting controversial picture

The ex-TOWIE star was partying at the NTAs on Tuesday night

by hellomagazine.com

Ferne McCann was forced to defend herself after she shared an Instagram story of her enjoying a pre-NTAs "shot" with Rebekah Vardy. The former TOWIE star was seen having a drink as she got ready before sharing another video of her breastfeeding. The mum-of-one, who welcomed her baby daughter Sunday in November, said that she enjoyed a "glass of Prosecco" and that it was after she had breastfed her little girl. She told her followers the next day: "Up bright and early. Had such a lovely evening. It was my first night out since I had Sunday."

fern-mccann-2z

Ferne McCann was criticised her for drinking alcohol

She explained: "It wasn't a shot, it was a glass of Prosecco that comes with a cocktail. I was having a cheers with Rebekah to the NTAs… It was just a fun boomerang, having a cheers. I already had my milk and I gave her (Sunday) one last feed in the hotel before. I enjoyed a well-deserved night out." On the night, Ferne stunned crowds in a beautiful satin slip from label Naked Dresses. The nude number showcased her post-baby figure in all its glory, while she showed off her newly-blonde tresses.

STORY: Ferne McCann shows off gorgeous blonde hair

Loading the player...

It's been a difficult few months for Ferne; the father of her daughter, Arthur Collins, was recently sentenced to 20 years in prison for carrying out an acid attack at a busy London nightclub, which injured 22 people. Arthur was convicted of five counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and nine counts of actual bodily harm at a hearing in November. The news of the sentencing came a little over a month after Ferne gave birth to her daughter Sunday Sky. She recently appeared on ITV documentary Ferne McCann: First Time Mum and spoke about struggling with the news - explaining: "I'm scared, I feel lonely, I feel sad."

STORY: Ferne McCann shares cute photo of baby daughter

More on:

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment