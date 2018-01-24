Cher Lloyd announces she's pregnant with her first child: 'I am beyond thrilled' Cher and Craig married in 2013

Huge congratulations to Cher Lloyd and her husband Craig Monk! The former X Factor star has revealed that she is pregnant with the couple's first child. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the 24-year-old shared a black-and-white picture of herself cradling her blossoming baby bump. In a lengthy post, she write: "I am beyond thrilled to inform you all that my husband Craig and I are also expecting our first child in May!!! We are absolutely over the moon to share this news with you all."

Sharing her delight, Cher added: "I am so excited to enter this new chapter in my life, surrounded by family I love, a supportive team around me and with music I’ve worked super hard on and am so excited and proud to reveal to you later in the year. And now we're going to have a little baby to enjoy this experience with us along the way!" She concluded: "Thank you all for being so patient, as you now know, I’ve been a busy little bee but I promise it’ll be worth the wait! I’m excited for all that 2018 has in store for me and I can’t wait to see you all very soon!"

Cher, who has been living in America for the past three years, tied the knot to Craig in a secret ceremony in 2013. Also in the post, the expectant mother revealed she has plans to return to her singing career. Explaining why she's kept a low-profile, the singer shared: "I decided to take some time away from the public eye to focus on what really matters and get back to what I truly love doing. As you all know, making music and singing is where it all began for me, it’s what makes me truly happy, and I wanted to get back to that happy place once again, enter the studio and focus on simply making great music for you all.

Cher propelled into the limelight after appearing on the X Factor in 2010, with Girls Aloud's Cheryl acting as her mentor. The pair have had a rocky relationship over the years. In 2012, then aged 18, Cher was asked in an interview if she would ever perform with Cheryl, to which she quipped: "Maybe if she sings live with me!" Her comment did not go down well with the Girls Aloud star, who tweeted in response: "Be careful who you kick on your way up. They kick you twice as hard on your way back down… #unappreciationisugly."