Sam Claflin's wife Laura welcomes second child – find out the gender! The couple also have a two-year-old son Pip

Congratulations are in order for Sam Claflin and his wife Laura Haddock! The couple have welcomed their second child – a daughter. During an interview on BBC Radio 2 with Chris Evans and Geri Horner, the Me Before You actor confirmed that his wife gave birth three weeks ago. "I've had one! Well my wife had one! A second addition," he said. "Congratulations," Chris replied. "Three weeks old now? Congratulations my friend, you seem glowing."

Sam, who most recently starred in Journey's End, said: "It's happy news. She's very new and shiny. I, however, am not." Geri brought up a conversation they had earlier shared off-air, saying: "She peed on you this morning. That's what you said earlier. It's changing nappies!" Laughing, Sam replied: "Whoever told you that girls don't wee as much as boys is an absolute liar," before radio show host Chris warned: "Don't tell Horner anything as she tells everyone. She's the worst secret keeper in the world."

Sam and Laura have welcomed a daughter

Sam, 31, and Laura, 28, are also the proud parents to a son Pip, who turned two in December. The couple are notoriously private about their family life and didn't reveal their son's gender until six months after the birth. Ahead of his first Father's Day as a dad, Sam told People: "I don't get the opportunity to spend as much time with him as I'd like to. So I think after Me Before You finishes – which is just before Father's Day – I will have a bit of family time. Just with the little man."

He added: "I don't know what to expect – I have no expectations. I've never had that to look forward to before. I always thought, naïvely, that I knew what it would be like. I always thought that I'd understand. But it's like another level of love that you've never experienced before." Of fatherhood, Sam said: "You can't describe to someone unless [they're] in it… The rewards are just endless. He's literally the best thing that's ever happened to me."

