Vanessa Marcil has suffered her seventh miscarriage. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress confirmed the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post on Thursday. The statement read: "Our hearts are with Vanessa and MC who have lost baby OPM. Thank you for respecting their privacy as they heal and thank you for sharing all of your personal stories. You are not alone." The message was accompanied with a picture of her sharing a kiss with her fiancé 'MC'.

The 49-year-old, who shares 15-year-old son Kassius with ex Brian Austin Green, announced her pregnancy in November, telling her fans: "It's baby time. After 6 miscarriages we are saying prayers for OPM #MadHappy." Earlier this month, the actress revealed she was pregnant with a baby girl. Fans immediately rushed to post their condolences after Vanessa announced the tragic news, with one writing: "I too know what you are experiencing and it is so hard. My thoughts are with you guys." Another said: "I'm so heartbroken for you Vanessa. You’ve been through so much. Praying for you and your family during this sad loss."

Vanessa only refers to her police officer partner on social media as 'MC'. She announced their engagement in 2015, saying: "Ok!!! Here is my news Finally! I got a mani after exactly 1 year & we are planning our wedding but how do U pick Ur nose with nails? #imserious." [sic] The star also tweeted: "Thank you for sharing in our excitement. My engagement ring was Audrey Hepburn‘s gold band. @RanchMC72 on one knee in uniform. #REALMEN." Vanessa was previously married to fellow actors Corey Feldman and Carmine Giovinazzo.