Peter Andre opens up about having more children with wife Emily The Mysterious Girl singer would like another child, but admits wife Emily isn’t as keen

Peter Andre is a doting dad of four, but is hoping to expand his brood in the near future – if he can convince his wife Emily MacDonagh, 28, that is! He told The Mirror: "All of a sudden I want another baby. It's weird as I always said I don’t want to be changing nappies at 50, like Simon Cowell." Peter admitted that his wife thinks differently at the moment, revealing: "She's quite content not to have one and is full on back at work. When we both work it’s tough." Peter shares his youngest two children, Amelia, three, and 14-month-old Theo, with Emily, and is also dad to Junior, 12, and Princess, ten, who he shares with ex-wife, Loose Women panellist Katie Price.

Peter recently spoke to HELLO! Online about Emily ahead of her return to work, admitting that he was "very, very proud" of her. He said: "She is really looking forward to working. Not so much looking forward to not being with the kids. But she's going to be a working doctor, and I'm going to be very, very proud. I've promised her I'll make her some nice home-cooked meals when she comes home after a day's work." He joked: "Except for the days when I'm working too, in which case, we're not eating."

Peter Andre hopes to expand his family with wife Emily MacDonagh

Last week, proud dad Peter uploaded a sweet video on his Instagram account of son Theo taking his first steps with the help of Princess. The doting big sister was seen holding out her hands, encouraging her little brother. Theo was seen tentatively walking and giggling, while his family cheered around him. "Special moment yesterday. Theo's first steps," Peter shared.

Peter and Emily enjoyed a night out with friends, including Emma Bunton and Jade Jones

Meanwhile, Peter and Emily enjoyed a night off from parenting duties over the weekend with their friends, including Emma Bunton and her partner Jade Jones. Peter shared a photo of the group smiling in the kitchen, captioning the shot: "So much love for all of you @jadejonesdmg @emmaleebunton@andrezdmg @wendiharriott @charm968."