Danny Jones shares cute new picture of baby Cooper The McFly musician became a first-time father last week

Danny Jones is relishing fatherhood! The McFly musician took to his Instagram page on Wednesday to share a new picture of his newborn baby. "Lil man," he simply wrote alongside a blue heart-shaped emoji and a smiley face. The 31-year-old and his wife Georgia announced the arrival of little Coooper on Saturday, telling HELLO! Online: "He's ace, so adorable and we can't stop staring at him."

Danny Jones has shared a new photo of his newborn son

Fans rushed to post sweet comments underneath the cute black-and-white picture, with one saying: "Aw, your child holding your hand. Wish I could do that too. Good to hear that Cooper is doing well." Another wrote: "His hand is just like yours. He'll be an amazing guitarist like you." A third post read: "So precious, sending lots of love to you, Georgia and little Cooper!" A fourth fan added: "Enjoy every moment as much as you can, before you know he's already walking and celebrating his first birthday."

READ: Danny Jones and wife Georgia enjoy day out with baby Cooper

Back in July, former Miss England winner Georgia and Danny announced their pregnancy in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! The couple revealed that their baby was due on 18 January, with Danny saying: "I think we're having a boy. I'm going to be a mess at the birth - when I find out if we have a son or a daughter, when I meet him or her. I'd love to know but we've decided we want to have that big surprise."

After welcoming his son, Danny told his fans: "So overwhelmed with love, welcome to the earth Cooper Alf Jones born today 1.36am." The star's former McFly bandmate Harry Judd was among the first to congratulate his friends, posting a series of blue love heart emojis in the comments section. Danny's wife Izzy added: "And just like that the world feels brighter with Cooper in it!" Georgia, meanwhile, wrote: "Words can’t describe the love we have for this tiny little human. So so happy to announce the arrival of our Gorgeous little Cooper Alf Jones - 1:36am - 27th Jan - 7lb 15oz #ourworld #babyboy #babycooper #love#mummy #daddy."

READ: McFly's Danny Jones and wife Georgia welcome first baby