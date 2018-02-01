Kirsten Dunst confirms pregnancy in new photoshoot The actress is expecting her first child

Congratulations to Kirsten Dunst! The 35-year-old actress has announced that she is pregnant with her first child. TAfter weeks of speculation, the star confirmed the happy news in the Fall 2018 Rodarte lookbook, titled Women Who Inspire Us. In a series of pictures posted on Instagram, Kirsten looked beautiful in a romantic floral embroidered tulle gown as she cradled her blossoming baby bump.

Fans of the star immediately rushed to send their well-wishes, with one writing: "Congratulations @kirstendunst. You are so beautiful....!!!!!" Another wrote: "So perfect. So beautiful." A third post read: "I internally screamed with delight when I saw this yesterday! So beautiful! So surprised!!" Another follower remarked: "These are all so breathtaking. You've captured such beauty throughout every piece."

The actress is engaged to actor Jesse Plemons

Kirsten is due to welcome her first child with fiancé Jesse Plemons. The couple met on the set of Fargo, with the actress announcing that she was engaged to Jesse in January last year, just seven months after they went public with their romance. Last year, Kirsten revealed she was ready to become a mother. "I wasn’t one of those 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born," she told Marie Claire. "I love her so much. That love is just like… you can't experience that unless you have a kid." She added: "I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, 'Where’s Kiki?' I just love that love. That's what I want."

