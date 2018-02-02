David Beckham's baby niece Peggy 'copies' his hair – see the adorable photo The footballer's sister Joanne shared the sweet snap on Instagram

David Beckham already has one thing in common with his adorable niece Peggy – they both have great hair! The sports star was reunited with his baby niece earlier this week, and David's proud sister Joanne couldn't resist sharing a snap with her fans. Taking to Instagram, the new mum joked: "L O V E. M Y. U N C L E... as if me and uncle David have the same hair! I think he copied me."

David, 42, was pictured playing with Peggy during a shopping trip to Harvey Nichols, while the tiny tot looked up at her uncle. The family man, who shares four children with his wife Victoria, looked typically suave in a striped shirt, cardigan and jeans, with his close-cut shave showing off his many tattoos, including an inscription that read 'I love you' on his neck. Little Peggy looked simply adorable in a white babygro.

"As if me and uncle David have the same hair!" Joanne wrote

The tiny tot is only seven weeks old. Joanne and her partner Kris Donnelly welcomed their first child in December, announcing the new arrival on Instagram. "9.12.17 THE DAY OUR LIFE CHANGED FOREVER," Joanne wrote. "Such an amazing feeling starting our own family, the love I have for our little princess Peggy is one that is so unconditional! I'd never of been able to do it without the love of my life... @krissydonners you was my strength! Thank you ... #myfamily."

Sharing the same three images on his account, proud dad Kris wrote: "THATS MY GIRL. Peggy came into our world on Saturday night... mummy did so amazing! The love I feel for the both of you is unexplainable."

Joanne, David's younger sister, has been sharing the cutest photos of her daughter on Instagram. A recent picture showed Peggy with her cousin Romeo Beckham – David's 15-year-old son – and doting grandmother Sandra. Another sweet snap showed Joanne, Kris and Peggy celebrating their first Christmas as a family-of-three, with the proud parents wearing 'Mummy Elf' and 'Dad Elf' jumpers.

