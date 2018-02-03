Michael Buble's wife Luisana Lopilato 'pregnant' after son Noah's cancer battle The new baby would be the couple’s third child

Michael Buble's wife Luisana Lopilato is reportedly expecting her third child after a very difficult 18 months which has seen their young son Noah battle cancer. According to reports in Luisana’s native Argentina, the couple have told relatives they are excited to turn the page on their recent difficult times and are delighted to be adding to their family. Argentinian journalist Laura Ufbal broke the news when she reported that 30-year-old Luisana was two and a half months pregnant. According to other local reports, an official announcement will be made at the end of march when she and Michael, 42, fly to Argentina with their two sons Noah, four, and Elias, two, to promote her new movie venture.

Michael and Luisana have focussed on their family since Noah's diagnosis

Just before Christmas there were reports that little Noah was doing 'very well' following his treatment, and that Michael was looking forward to returning to work, having taken the decision immediately following his son’s diagnosis to step away from his career to focus on his son. Back in April last year, Luisana spoke out about the family’s harrowing time, revealing that her son was in recovery.

This would be the third child for the beautiful couple

"Thank God the worst is now over but this is a long and ongoing process. It's devastating for any parent to receive the news we did when Noah fell ill," the actress told Argentinian TV host Susana Gimenez. Luisana, also opened up about the heartbreaking moment doctors in the US told her that Noah had cancer. "Mike wasn't with me at the time," she said. "He was just about to do a very important interview in England and I couldn't get hold of him on the phone so the day I found out Noah had something in his stomach and the doctors didn't really know what it was and whether it might be a tumour, I got a flight to the States."

Michael is due to return to the UK later this year, when he headlines the British Summer Time Hyde Park in July. The Haven't Met You Yet singer pulled out of hosting this year's Brit Awards when his son fell ill.