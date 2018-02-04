Kim Kardashian's baby Chi makes debut in Kylie Jenner's birth video Kim and Kanye West's baby is adorable

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter Chicago has made her on-screen debut in a guest appearance during aunt Kylie Jenner's birth announcement video. Kylie revealed on Sunday night that she has welcomed her first child, a baby daughter, into the world and broke the silence surrounding her pregnancy as she announced her joyful news, by gifting fans with an 11-minute-long video detailing her baby daughter’s journey into the world. But Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans were in for a double surprise - because during Kylie's amazing video, big sister Kim decided to allow her latest arrival, baby Chicago, to be filmed and seen in public for the first time. As HELLO! reported previously, the 37-year-old, welcomed her third child with husband Kanye just a couple of weeks ago.

Baby Chi is pictured for the first time in Kylie's video

Their little girl was born via surrogate. "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," the proud mother confirmed on her website at the time. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

Kylie's video in full

Up until now, baby Chi had not been photographed, but she makes her on-screen debut in Kylie's birth announcement video. In the scene Kylie holds her newest niece and asks sister Kim if she's figured out a name. "I think we’re going to go with Chicago,"says the mum-of-three. Rob Kardashian and his daughter Dream are also filmed saying hello to their new family member.

MORE: How to design a nursery fit for a royal baby

Aunt Kylie Jenner cradles baby Chicago lovingly

MORE: Kim Kardashian's baby shower

Kim already shares four-year-old daughter North West and two-year-old son Saint West with Kanye. The mum-of-three has always been open about her plans to expand her family. However, she was advised not to have a third pregnancy for medical reasons. Kim suffered with placenta accreta during her two pregnancies, which means the placenta's blood vessels attach too deeply to the uterus' wall, and can lead to complications such as blood loss and the inability to conceive again. The reality TV queen has been open about her experiences with the condition in the past, describing the removal of the placenta following North's birth in 2013 as "the most painful experience of my life".