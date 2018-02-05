Kylie Jenner shares first glimpse of her newborn baby girl The reality star welcomed her daughter on 1 February

Kylie Jenner has shared the very first glimpse of her newborn baby girl. The 20-year-old reality star became a first-time mother on 1 February, when she welcomed a daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott. And in an 11-minute YouTube video announcing the news, she gave a brief look at her newborn child. Towards the end of the clip, Kylie can be seen in hospital with her tiny baby girl, whose arms and legs are visible as Kylie gently cradles her. A message then flashes up on the screen, which reads: "To our daughter. February 1, 2018. 8lbs, 9oz. 4:43pm."

Also captured on camera is new dad Travis, 25, who is seen looking excited and nervous in the delivery room, while Kylie's mum, Kris Jenner, and sister Kim Kardashian, are pictured waiting in the hospital. Kylie gave birth in the Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles; where Kim, Kourtney and brother Rob also welcomed their children.

Kylie Jenner gave fans their first glimpse of her newborn baby daughter in her birth announcement video

The makeup entrepreneur chose to keep her pregnancy a secret, and alongside the video she opened up about her decision to stay out of the spotlight. "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're use to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world," she wrote in an accompanying statement.

Boyfriend Travis Scott could be seen excitedly waiting in the delivery room

"I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness. She continued: "Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding."

Kylie documented her secret pregnancy in an 11-minute YouTube video

The video sweetly documents Kylie's pregnancy, with highlights including her secret baby shower and her baby scan appointments. Fans were also given their first glimpse of Kim's newborn daughter, Chicago, who was born via surrogate on 15 January.