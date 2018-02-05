﻿
khloe-kardashian-kylie-jenner

Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian show off growing baby bumps in throwback snap

'Big mama' and 'little mama' share a special moment

Emily Horan

After Kylie Jenner's surprise birth announcement ended months of speculation on Sunday, Kardashian-Jenner fans were treated to yet another glimpse into her secret pregnancy. Khloé Kardashian, 33, who is expecting her first child, congratulated her younger sister with a throwback to the pair proudly cradling their bare baby bumps. Khloé posted the adorable pic on Instagram, captioned: "Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it's been! I'll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it's been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama love big mama."

The photo shows a special moment between the two sisters, who were obviously delighted to be expecting babies at the same time. Their big sister Kim Kardashian, who has also recently welcomed a daughter, shared the love, commenting "OMG best pic ever!!!" Naturally, fans went wild over the cute photo, leaving hundreds of thousands of heartfelt messages. One wrote: "You're both so beautiful and I'm so proud," with another saying, "So many happy tears."

kylie-jenner-khloe-kardashian-baby-bumps-instagram

"What a magical ride it's been!" wrote Khloé

Khloé's special Instagram throwback came just hours after Kylie finally confirmed the long-awaited news that she had welcomed a baby girl with her partner Travis Scott. Sharing a personal message with her millions of fans, Kylie announced: "My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst. Thank you for understanding."

Kim's baby daughter Chi makes first appearance!

Loading the player...

The 20-year-old reality TV star apologised for keeping her fans in the dark, explaining that her mystery pregnancy "was one [she] chose not to do in front of the world". She described her pregnancy as "the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience". Kylie has since shared a mini-documentary with fans, showing clips from her journey to motherhood, including her pyjama-themed baby shower and the sweet moment she met Kim's new baby girl, Chicago.

MORE: How to design a nursery fit for a royal baby

More on:

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment