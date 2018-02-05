Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian show off growing baby bumps in throwback snap 'Big mama' and 'little mama' share a special moment

After Kylie Jenner's surprise birth announcement ended months of speculation on Sunday, Kardashian-Jenner fans were treated to yet another glimpse into her secret pregnancy. Khloé Kardashian, 33, who is expecting her first child, congratulated her younger sister with a throwback to the pair proudly cradling their bare baby bumps. Khloé posted the adorable pic on Instagram, captioned: "Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it's been! I'll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it's been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama love big mama."

The photo shows a special moment between the two sisters, who were obviously delighted to be expecting babies at the same time. Their big sister Kim Kardashian, who has also recently welcomed a daughter, shared the love, commenting "OMG best pic ever!!!" Naturally, fans went wild over the cute photo, leaving hundreds of thousands of heartfelt messages. One wrote: "You're both so beautiful and I'm so proud," with another saying, "So many happy tears."

Khloé's special Instagram throwback came just hours after Kylie finally confirmed the long-awaited news that she had welcomed a baby girl with her partner Travis Scott. Sharing a personal message with her millions of fans, Kylie announced: "My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst. Thank you for understanding."

The 20-year-old reality TV star apologised for keeping her fans in the dark, explaining that her mystery pregnancy "was one [she] chose not to do in front of the world". She described her pregnancy as "the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience". Kylie has since shared a mini-documentary with fans, showing clips from her journey to motherhood, including her pyjama-themed baby shower and the sweet moment she met Kim's new baby girl, Chicago.

