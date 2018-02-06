Fans think they have guessed Kylie Jenner's baby's name after spotting clue in flowers The new mum was inundated with flowers following the arrival of her first baby

New mum Kylie Jenner has stepped back into the spotlight following the arrival of her first baby, and has been posting snippets of her new life as a mum on social media – including showing fans just some of the many flowers she has received from her loved ones. And there was one floral gift in particular that struck a chord with followers – who now think they have guessed the first letter of her daughter's name. Big sister Khloé Kardashian – who is also expecting her first baby – sent her youngest sibling a flower arrangement in the shape of a 'C'. Taking to Twitter after spotting the clue, one wrote: "The flowers khloe gave kylie were C shaped are they hinting at a name???," while another guessed: "My bet is @KylieJenner is going to name her little girl Cordelia!! Cordelia is a butterfly, Kylie&Travis have matching tattoos of a butterfly, Travis gave her a butterfly necklace for her birthday and lastly Khloé sent her a C bouquet of flowers. HHHHH just my assumption."

Kylie Jenner recieved a flower arrangement in the letter 'C' from Khloé Kardashian

Kylie also received flowers from Kourtney Kardashian. The mother-of-three accompanied a gorgeous bouquet of roses with a note, which read: "My beautiful angel. Welcome to the world: you have a lot of cousins waiting to play with you. I love you, Auntie Kourtney." Travis, meanwhile, sent his girlfriend 443 flowers to mark the time that their daughter was born. "443 from my a few days ago. The time she was born," Kylie explained in the photo's caption. A giant pink and white flower arrangement, meanwhile, was sent from Kim and Kayne West – who welcomed baby Chicago just weeks earlier. Dad-of-one, Rob Kardashian, also sent a thoughtful present for his new niece, choosing to give the newborn a helium balloon spelling out the words 'Happy Birthday.'

Big sister Kourtney Kardashian sent a cute note attached to a bouquet of roses

On 4 February, Kylie confirmed the news to the world on Instagram revealing that she had giving birth to a girl on 1 February at 4:43pm and the new born weighed 8lbs 9oz. The 20-year-old was notoriously private about her pregnancy, choosing not to confirm that she was expecting. Rumours first swirled in September 2017, when US sites TMZ and People broke the news. There were even rumours that Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott were having a girl. A source told People: "They started telling friends a few weeks ago. The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis." Another insider told the publication: "Kylie was really surprised but is so happy. She wants to be a mum."

