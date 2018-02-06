Sharon Osbourne has special message for new granddaughter Minnie The former X Factor judge is now a proud grandmother to three little girls

Sharon Osbourne is one proud grandmother! The former X Factor judge paid a heartfelt tribute to the latest addition to her family following the arrival of granddaughter Minnie on 3 February. After son Jack announced the happy news on social media on Monday, Sharon took to her Twitter account, re-tweeting the post, accompanied by her own special message. She wrote: "I don’t have the words to express how happy I am for Jack and Lisa to have another beautiful little girl, & they named her Minnie which is most very favorite name, other than Nana which is what the girls call me. It’s a gift to be a Nana to 3 little angels - Pearl, Andy & Minnie."

Following Sharon's message, fans of Ozzy Osbourne's wife were quick to send their well wishes to the family. One wrote: "A giant congratulations to you Ozzy, Jack, Lisa, Pearl and the whole fam. What an adorable little blessing. Love from our family to yours. XOXO," while another said: "Congrats, Nana, my grandson calls me 'My Nana', which melts my heart every time," while a third observed Minnie's likeness to her famous granny. "I see you in this little one! Finally ! A Minnie Sharon! :)", they said.

Sharon Osbourne had the sweetest words for her new granddaughter

It seem that little Minnie's name was carefully chosen by her doting parents, who sweetly paid tribute to their late son Theo, by giving her the middle name Theodora. Jack, 32, and Lisa, 30, are also the proud parents to daughters Pearl Clementine, five, and two-year-old Andy Rose. The couple sadly lost their son Theo in 2013.

Sharon with daughter Kelly and granddaughters Pearl and Andy

Writing on her blog at the time, the actress revealed: "Jack and I lost our baby boy last week. Having a late term miscarriage is by far the hardest thing either of us have ever had to go through. We appreciate all of your prayers and ask for privacy and respect during this time." She continued: "It is important to stay hopeful and optimistic through life's toughest moments. We never know why things like this happen. All we can do is trust in God and know he has a plan for our lives."

