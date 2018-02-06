Kylie Jenner has just revealed her newborn daughter’s name

Kylie Jenner's baby girl has a name! If you've been keeping up with Kardashian news you will know that her and partner Travis Scott’s most well-kept secret entered the world this Sunday. And after keeping us guessing for weeks on end, the building speculation over her first baby’s name has finally come to a halt. It’s Stormi! The reality star shared a touching photo of her daughter holding her perfectly manicured thumb, with the simple caption being her name.

Kylie made the announcement via Instagram

After months of time away from the spotlight and ample speculation over her pregnancy, Kylie took to Instagram on Feb. 4 to reveal that they had given birth to their new addition just a few days earlier. She also shard a beautiful video on YouTube called "To Our Daughter." The baby girl was born at 4:43 pm weighing in at 8 lbs 9 oz.

The couple managed to keep their news under wraps while the 20-year-old carried their bundle of joy. "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," said the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Explaining why she chose to keep the experience private, Kylie said, "I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

Rumours first swirled in September 2017, when US sites TMZ and People broke the news. There were even reports that Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott were having a girl. A source told People: "They started telling friends a few weeks ago. The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis." Another insider told the publication: "Kylie was really surprised but is so happy. She wants to be a mum."