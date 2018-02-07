Georgia Jones shares candid photo of her post-baby body with fans The 31-year-old welcomed son Cooper at the end of January

Georgia Jones has been praised by fans after sharing a candid photo of her post-baby body, taken just hours after she gave birth to her son Cooper. The 31-year-old, who is married to McFly's Danny Jones, welcomed her first child on 27 January. And this week she took to Instagram to share a snapshot taken in the hospital shortly after her little boy's arrival. She wrote: "This was me a few hours after baby Cooper was born... Greasy hair, prickly legs, very sore bits, big pants & one very empty wobbly tum…

"But I wouldn’t change a thing. Do I miss my pre-pregnancy bod?... Abso-blummin-lutely (& that's fine) Will I try my hardest *when fully recovered & ready* to get said body back??? Hell Yes! (which is also totally fine). But do you know what… if things are never quite the same again then I'm cool with that. My body pushed that little person out!! Well done body, I'm super proud of you #mummy #babycooper # postpartumbody #mamayougotthis # postbabybody #fitnessmotivation. And yup,I posted this during a 2:30am feed, with one eye open and milky boobs. Multitasking at its finest!!! #multitaskingmummy."

In keeping with her honest approach to motherhood, Georgia later shared a second image showing her smiling for the camera fully dressed and with makeup on. "This is my 'It took me 4 Hours and lots of help from my Amazing Mum to get washed & dressed' Face," she wrote. "Yesterday Bay Cooper got to watch his Daddy @dannyjonesofficial do his chair spinning thang on @thevoicekidsuk #proudson # proudwife. Just as we were about to leave Cooper decided that was the perfect time to have a 40min feed. Slowly learning that preparation is key & being late as a mummy is ok! #wegotthis."

Danny and Georgia welcomed their son, Cooper Alf Jones, on 27th January at 1.36 am. The newborn weighed in at 7lbs 15oz. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! after the birth, Danny said: "He's ace, so adorable and we can't stop staring at him!"

