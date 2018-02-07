Why did Kylie Jenner name her baby daughter Stormi? The meaning revealed The reality TV star revealed her daughter's name on Instagram

Kylie Jenner was never going to give her daughter a traditional name, but the 20-year-old reality TV star threw fans a curveball when she revealed her baby's truly unique moniker – Stormi. Kylie made the big announcement on Instagram, by posting the sweetest photo of her newborn and simply captioning it "Stormi Webster". Webster is the real surname of Kylie's boyfriend, Travis Scott, who was born Jacques Webster.

It's fair to say Kylie's announcement caused quite the social media storm, with fans quick to ask, why Stormi? It appears Stormi is her daughter's full name and not a nickname of 'Storm', which makes it all the more difficult to find the meaning behind the unusual moniker.

But if we assume that Stormi is a version of Stormy, or a variant of Storm, we have the answer. With a 'y', Stormy derives from the English word storm and means tempest, hence why Kylie's older sister Kim Kardashian tweeted an emoji of a storm following the announcement.

According to sheknows.com: "People with this name have a deep inner desire for a stable, loving family or community, and a need to work with others and to be appreciated." Given Kylie's close bond with her famous family, who she counted on to keep her pregnancy a secret for the full nine months, the name makes perfect sense.

The description also notes: "People with this name tend to be idealistic, highly imaginative, intuitive, and spiritual. They seek after spiritual truth and often find it. They tend to be visionary and may inspire others. If they fail to develop their potential, they may become dreamers, or misuse power."

Stormi or Stormy can also be a variant of the unisex baby name, Storm, which also means tempest. The moniker has cropped up a handful of times in the celebrity world. Ronan Keating's 36-year-old wife is called Storm, formerly Storm Uechtritz. Mötley Crüe songwriter Nikki Sixx also chose to name his daughter, now 23, Storm. Storm Davis is a retired baseball player and two-time World Series Champion, while 14-year-old actress Storm Reid famously landed a role in Academy Award winning drama, 12 Years a Slave.