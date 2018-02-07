Khloé Kardashian is only 11 weeks from her due date! See her growing baby bump The reality TV star is due to give birth in May

Khloé Kardashian is bumping along nicely! The mum-to-be has shared an update with her fans, revealing that she has just passed her seven-month mark. Khloé posted some gorgeous photos of herself on Instagram, showing her cradling her baby bump and pouting at the camera. "Baby mama KoKo! 29 weeks and counting," she revealed. The 33-year-old looked absolutely stunning, showing off a radiant pregnancy glow and heavy makeup. She left her blonde hair tousled and down and swept to the side.

It's been an exciting few days for the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Khloé's younger sister Kylie Jenner has just welcomed her first baby – a daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott. The 20-year-old had kept fans in the dark throughout her pregnancy, but announced the exciting news on Sunday, later revealing that she has named her little girl Stormi.

Khloé, meanwhile, is due sometime in May. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is expecting her first child with her partner, NBA player Tristan Thompson, having finally revealed the news in December. She uploaded a picture of her bare stomach on Instagram and confirmed: "I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!"

On her website, Khloé recently admitted that she has been having some serious cravings. "Of course I have cravings and I give in to them," she wrote. "But, as always, I do everything in moderation. In general, I'm not someone who wants to eat an entire box of cookies. I just don't eat like that." The expectant mother added: "But, if I'm craving something, I make sure I give it to myself."

