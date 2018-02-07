Miranda Kerr looks every inch the doting mother as she cradles blossoming baby bump The model is expecting her first child with husband Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr looked absolutely sensational as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Turning heads as she passed by, the model proudly showed off her blossoming baby bump when she made her way inside the studios for Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Hollywood. The 34-year-old, who is expecting her first child with husband Evan Spiegel, stood out in a chic polka dot mini dress and denim jacket, which she styled further with futuristic inspired perspex heels. Moments later, Miranda appeared in a form-fitting black number, and she looked every inch the doting mother as she cradled her growing bump.

Miranda Kerr looked blooming beautiful during a recent outing this week

The Australian beauty and her second husband, billionaire Snapchat founder Evan, revealed their baby news in November, with a statement that read: "Miranda, Evan, and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family." Miranda already shares her seven-year-old son Flynn with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom. She tied the knot to Evan in the backyard of their home in Brentwood, California, in front of 45 guests in May 2017. The Victoria's Secret Angel looked breathtaking in a demure Dior Haute Couture wedding gown, created for her by Dior's first-ever female artistic director, Maria Grazia Chiuri.

The model is pregnant with her second child

Miranda and Evan made their debut as a couple in June 2015, one year after first meeting at a Louis Vuitton dinner in New York. She previously revealed that the pair were waiting until they were married before they tried for a baby. The mum-of-one told Vogue: "I'm not planning for a child yet. Not until after we get married. My partner is very traditional. We're just waiting."

