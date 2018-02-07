Broody Holly Willoughby admits she has 'serious bump envy' Is the This Morning host wanting another baby?

Holly Willoughby has previously said that her brood of three children is "complete", but it didn’t stop the This Morning star from getting "serious bump envy" after spending the day with pregnant TV presenter Angela Scanlon. The pair, along with Davina McCall, were on a shoot for the latest Garnier advert, and spent a lot of time backstage discussing all things "baby and bump". Taking to her Instagram account to share a photo of the trio pointing at Angela's stomach, Holly told her followers: "One of my favourite afternoons hanging out with the #garniergalsEspecially chatting all things baby and bump with the beauty that is @angelascanlon ... what an adventure she has before her... serious bump envy! love you gals!"

Holly Willoughby had 'bump envy' after spending the day with Angela Scanlon

Following her admission, Holly's fans were quick to comment on the snap, with one telling her on behalf of co-host Phillip Schofield: "No, stop it. @schofe says you have enough children!" Another complimented the trio's hair shades, adding: "Something for everyone. Brunette redhead or blonde. You're all gorgeous." Angela also shared the photo on her Instagram account, likening Davina and Holly to her "hairy, fairy godmothers". "Day spent with my favourite hairy, fairy godmothers @hollywilloughby & @davinamccall At the very least TV listings are sorted for this little nugget!!! #itsthefinalcountdown," she said.

Holly is a doting mum of three

Holly previously opened up to Fabulous magazine in September about the possibility of expanding her family. The doting mum shares children Harry, seven, Belle, six, and Chester, three, with her TV producer husband Dan Baldwin, and is fiercely protective of their privacy. While she often shares sweet snippets of her family life across her social media platforms, she makes sure to keep their faces hidden in order to protect their privacy – something that stars including Fearne Cotton, Robbie Williams and Alex Jones also do.

She told the publication: "When you look around the table and you’ve got these little people you’ve made together who are just so funny, that’s when you think: 'Maybe we should have more…' But that’s not a reason to have more! That’s what I keep telling myself. No, no, no! I think I’m really, definitely done. I think."

