New mum Kylie Jenner shows off stunning flower arrangements The new mum has been inundated with gifts since her daughter's arrival

She has just become a first-time mother, so it's no wonder Kylie Jenner is being inundated with lots of lovely gifts. The 20-year-old, who welcomed her daughter Stormi with partner Travis Scott earlier this month, took to her Snapchat account to share some footage of her presents, including several beautiful floral arrangements. Big sister Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sent an architectural piece, while mum-to-be Khloe Kardashian opted for a train of round pastel bouquets. Oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian sent a sweet note, which read: "My beautiful angel, welcome to the world. You have a lot of cousins waiting to play with you. I love you. Auntie Kourtney."

Kylie Jenner has been given lots of pretty gifts

On Sunday, the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan confirmed that she welcomed her first child after months of secrecy over her pregnancy. "My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing," she said. "I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst. Thank you for understanding." Kylie also apologised for keeping her fans in the dark, explaining that her mystery pregnancy "was one [she] chose not to do in front of the world", and describing it as "the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience".

Kylie welcomed daughter Stormi Webster last week

The new mum then shared a mini-documentary with fans, showing clips from her journey to motherhood, including her pyjama-themed baby shower and the sweet moment she met Kim's new baby girl, Chicago. The Kardashian-Jenner clan were fiercely protective over Kylie, with momager Kris Jenner refusing to confirm her daughter's pregnancy; it was widely expected that Kylie would debut her baby bump on the family's Christmas card, or on their reality TV show.

