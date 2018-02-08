Jamie and Jools Oliver's son River has grown up so much! The adorable little boy was pictured on mum Jools' Instagram account, and fans were quick to see the resemblance between him and his famous TV chef dad

Jamie Oliver's youngest son River is getting so big – and is looking more and more like his dad! The adorable little boy was pictured on mum Jools Oliver's Instagram account on Wednesday, lying down in his bed following a nap, dressed in a printed babygrow while sucking his thumb. River was even sporting a cute quiff hairstyle in the snap, which was captioned: "Good afternoon sweet boy." Fans were quick to comment on the image, with many commenting on the family likeness. "Mini Jamie" one wrote, while another said: "He's adorable! And such a mini @jamioliver." A fellow mum said: "Aww such a lovely photo Jools. It goes so quickly when I think of my own."

Jamie and Jools Oliver's son River is growing up fast!

Although River is the baby of the family for now, Jools has previously revealed that her youngest daughter, Petal, eight, is hoping that her parents will give her another baby brother or sister in the future. Over Christmas, the little girl gifted her mum a drawing she had done of the entire family, showing big sister Poppy, 15, Daisy, 14, herself, Buddy Bear, seven and baby River Rocket. The picture, which was shared with fans on Jools' Instagram account, was left with a space on the end of the line, which Petal had left for 'The next child.' Jools wrote: "One of my fav presents from Petal...loving the additional extra!!!! (absolutely not an announcement)!!!!"

The celebrity couple are the proud parents to five children

Jools has previously hinted that she would not be against having another baby in the future. Jamie told The Telegraph in August that although he thought his family was complete, Jools thought differently. He said in response to whether they were finished at five children: "I think so, yes. I think at 42 you're pushing your luck. I haven't got any more room in the car, so we'd have to buy a bus." He added: "But Jools would love me to say 'never say never.' She'd tell me not to rule it out."

