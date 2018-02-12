Jacqueline Jossa's daughter Ella enjoys early birthday celebrations The EastEnders star posted a sweet tribute to her little girl ahead of her third birthday

EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa is one proud mum! The actress took to her Instagram account on Monday to post a heartwarming tribute to her daughter Ella ahead of her third birthday on Thursday. The soap star uploaded a photo of her little girl holding onto a My Little Pony birthday cake, which she was taking into nursery to share with her friends. In the caption, Jacqueline wrote a lengthy post about how proud she was of her daughter. She said: "Ella's first birthday cake of the week. She is going to school today and bringing in some cup cakes and a birthday cake for all her friends, she is the cutest little thing in the world! I am so excited for her birthday week!!" Jacqueline – who is expecting her second child with husband Dan Osborne – continued: "She is so lucky, but we are too! So many people in her life love her and she has all she needs! Best grandad in the world and the best nannies ever! I love her to bits and cannot quite believe she's going to be three!!"

Jacqueline Jossa's daughter Ella turns three on 15 February

The 25-year-old then went on to ask parents why it was so much harder to see her little girl turn from two to three, than it was from turning one to two, adding that the birthday celebrations will commence all week, ending "Friday..ish!" Following her post, fans were quick to comment on the sweet tribute, with one writing: "Awww have a great birthday week," while another related to Jacqueline, saying: "Feeling 2-3 is hard! My son is three in March and I'm so emotional at the thought that he's going to be three! It just sounds so grown up!" A third added: "She's so beautiful!"

The proud mum can't wait to celebrate Ella's birthday all week

This is Ella's last birthday as the baby of the family, with Jacqueline announcing on Twitter in January that she is expecting her second baby. "Thanks for all the comments. We have a very excited Osborne house hold, although they think the baby is coming tomorrow," she told her fans alongside a pregnant woman emoji. Following her pregnancy news and departure from EastEnders, Jacqueline has set up a YouTube account called Jacqueline's World, with plans to start a channel focusing on "mum life, actress life, wife life and pregnancy life!"

