Eva Longoria shows off growing baby bump on hike with husband The former Desperate Housewives star is due in the spring

Eva Longoria is bumping along nicely! The former Desperate Housewives star has been keeping fit during her pregnancy, and on Sunday, Eva enjoyed a hike in the hills with her husband Jose 'Pepe' Baston and two of their friends. The 42-year-old star shared a video as she walked, explaining that Jose had abandoned her. "So my husband left me," she quipped. "We went hiking and he decided to run, to run up the stairs." Turning the camera to her friends, she added: "They're going at pregnancy pace."

Eva looked blooming beautiful in her sportswear, dressing her growing bump in an all-black outfit. She added a pair of sunglasses and a baseball cap to complete her athletic look. "Sunday hiking!" she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Eva showed off her baby bump on a hike

The actress is expecting her first child with Jose. She confirmed the happy news in December, telling HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! that she is due in the spring; Eva is having a boy. Her baby news comes almost two years after she tied the knot with Jose in Mexico. The May 2016 wedding was exclusively covered by HOLA! USA.

The actress is expecting a baby boy

Since their wedding, Eva has been surrounded by pregnancy rumours. Last April, the mother-to-be had to deny that she was expecting her first child after bikini photos of her were published online. She told her followers: "So, I saw some pictures of myself. Really fat, on a boat. I have to tell you all I did was eat cheese. I ate cheese!" She added: "Everybody's saying I'm pregnant and I'm not. I was just lactose intolerant apparently. Today no belly... I just had to share, because my whole family's calling me, asking me if I'm pregnant. Yes, I looked pregnant. But that was just a ball of cheese. Ball of cheese in my stomach."

