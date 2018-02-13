Kylie Jenner shares sultry post-baby photo 11 days after giving birth The reality TV star welcomed baby Stormi at the beginning of February

After keeping a low-profile on social media for months, Kylie Jenner is well and truly making her return to the spotlight. The new mum has shared her first post-baby photo, just 11 days after giving birth to her daughter Stormi. Sitting behind the wheel of her car, Kylie struck a series of sultry poses. She matched her leather seats in a red Adidas tracksuit and glammed up her look with a full face of makeup.

Kylie let her photos do all the talking as she left her Instagram post uncaptioned. Her followers were more than happy to see her back on social media, with one writing, "QUEEEEEEEENNNN" and another exclaiming: "She's backkkk."

Kylie gave birth on 1 February

The 20-year-old was not pictured in public for months after her pregnancy first came to light in September. Kylie apologised to fans for "keeping them in the dark" after she chose not to confirm her pregnancy until her daughter was born on 1 February. She surprised the celebrity world when she announced her child's safe arrival, writing in a lengthy post: "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world."

She continued: "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

The queen of social media is back online

Why did Kylie name her daughter Stormi?

She concluded: "My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst!" A few days later, Kylie announced that she and boyfriend Travis Scott had decided to name their daughter Stormi.